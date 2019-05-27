4-Year-Old Attacked by Possible Mountain Lion: SDFD

A four-year-old was attacked by a possible mountain lion Monday afternoon, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The reported attack occurred near the intersection of Mannix Road and Park Village Road in Rancho Peñasquitos just before 2:30 p.m., SDFD Battalion Chief Rick Ballard told NBC 7.

The child was with an adult at the time of the attack.

The four-year-old was transported to Rady’s Children Hospital, Ballard said. The extent of the child's injuries is not known at this time.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Ed. Note: A previous version of this article stated the child was a girl. The four-year-old's gender has not yet been confirmed. We have corrected the information from SDFD and regret the error.