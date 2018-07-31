2 Mountain Lions Spotted Walking Around Poway Home

Two mountain lions were spotted outside a home in Poway on July 22. Homeowner Amy Young was surprised to seem them so close when she checked her camera surveillance footage. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Two mountain lions were caught on security cameras walking up to a Poway home on July 22 a little after midnight.

Homeowner Amy Young admitted she was surprised to see them so close to her house, though not surprised they were in the area.

“This is where the mountain lions are. This is their home,” Young said.

Her cameras picked up motion around 12:35 a.m. and automatically turned on its lights.

“They didn’t seem to be scared of the lights going on,” Young told NBC 7.

She thought the reflections on the door may have brought the mountain lions closer.

Camera footage showed the mountains lions stayed around the house for about 15 minutes, but could’ve stayed longer, Young said.

It’s unusual for mountain lions to travel together, Young told NBC 7, but their young age may explain why there were two.

Young warned any rural homeowners to be aware of their surroundings.

Don’t go out alone during early or late hours, especially in this heat, Young said.

Bring any pets inside, she added, well before sunset to keep them safe.

Young plans on setting up more lights around her home to become more aware of her surroundings.

She hasn’t seen the mountain lions since that day.