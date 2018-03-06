A researcher at UC Irvine's Anza Borrego Desert Research Center took stunning video of a bobcat snooping around the property. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Researchers in the Anza Borrego Desert were quick to press record when they spotted a curious bobcat sneaking around their facility's property Tuesday morning.

Wildlife sightings like this one aren't rare at the UC Irvine Desert Research Center. In fact, they're as common as they are spectacular.

The bobcat didn't seem to be in a rush, perusing through the property and looking back frequently at the person behind the camera, Sicco Rood.

Research Center staff didn't give any details or estimations regarding the cat's age or other specs.