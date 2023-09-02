Labor Day weekend forecast: Light drizzle, cooler temps, monsoon moisture, in San Diego

San Diego County may not feature postcard weather this Labor Day weekend, but you won't melt nor will you be rained in.

So don't put your barbecues and floaties away just yet. Let's get to the forecast!

Saturday weather - Sept. 2, 2023

Cloudy skies will hang over most of San Diego County on Saturday morning, bringing light drizzles to the region and moisture in the air, contributing to some humidity.

A deep marine layer persists, especially for the coasts and possibly even the western valleys, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez.

There's even a chance of isolated thunderstorms and monsoonal moisture for the mountains and deserts.

Saturday will likely be the day with the most heat and the most moisture, compared to Sunday and Monday, Perez said.

By the afternoon, cloud cover will continue to move over the county, bringing with it more light precipitation, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell.

Expect a gentle south wind breeze of 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

Beach-dwellers and can enjoy temperatures from the mid 70s. For the inland valleys, expect temperatures in the mid 80s.

Sunday weather - Sept. 3, 2023

Sunday may also start with possible light rains and a deep marine layer. If you're going to the beach, expect cool temperatures in the low to mid 70s, but don't expect to get the perfect tan, skies will be mostly cloudy.

Labor Day weather - Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Monday's coastal temperatures won't stray far, also keeping in the low to mid 70s. Expect partly sunny skies during the day and patchy fog after 11 p.m., the NWS.

Businesses that depend on sunshine are hoping to make up for all the rainy days the county has had this year.