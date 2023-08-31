Things to do around San Diego this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is known as the unofficial end of summer, prompting Americans to celebrate the warm season one more time before fall activities begin.

This year, the federal holiday honoring working people falls on Monday, Sept. 4. But people typically extend the celebration to last through the entire weekend, starting the Saturday before.

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times of year for travel, similar to Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving. Heavy traffic and crowded airports are expected all weekend long.

Staying in San Diego is a great option for those trying to avoid hitting the road as much as possible.

If you haven't solidified plans for the three-day weekend yet, here are a few things to do in America's Finest City to savor the final moments of summer.

Labor Day is a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the contributions and achievements of American workers. Here’s a history of the holiday from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Best beaches in San Diego County

Soak in the summer sun one last time at one of San Diego County's beautiful beaches.

La Jolla Cove and Coronado Beach are two to check out — they were among the top 25 beaches in the U.S. in 2023, according to Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards.

Another location with the beachiest vibes is the surfside community of Pacific Beach. You can walk the Crystal Pier, stroll the Pacific beach boardwalk, do beachside yoga at Palisades Park or catch some waves at Tourmaline.

Find more things to do in Pacific Beach, including popular bars and dining options to check out, in this guide.

After a scorching hot start to the week, temperatures will continue to cool down through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the coastal communities are expected to be in the low to mid-70s.

Remember that beaches will be packed with people this weekend, so get to your favorite beach early to find parking and claim your ideal spot on the sand.

Once filled with lemon ranches, the neighborhood known by its acronym is now home to college students and veteran San Diegans alike, who know it's the place to go for epic sunsets, a drink at a beachside bar, fresh seafood and a good time.

Swim at hotel pools

If hanging out beachside isn't your thing, how about hanging out poolside?

At some local hotels, you don't need to be a guest to enjoy their pools. Several hotels throughout the county sell pool day passes from $15 to $50.

Some hotels that offer passes include Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, InterContinental San Diego, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Diego in Del Mar and Paradise Point Resort & Spa.

You can find a list of 15 hotel pool day passes here.

Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve

Seven major lakes are in Santee, and all of them are a part of the Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

The 194-acre park has activities for everyone to enjoy — from fishing, boating and camping to exploring walking trails and having picnics.

The preserve has seven playgrounds, including the "Sprayground," which is perfect for hot summer days.

The park will be hosting a free "Camper Concert" on Saturday, featuring Street Heart. The event will take place at Clubhouse Lawn from 4 to 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

Live events in San Diego

San Diego is always buzzing with live events — and this weekend is no exception. Here are just a few:

The San Diego Padres will take the field against the San Francisco Giants this weekend at Petco Park.

Comedian Ali Wong will be performing at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend as part of her tour. Tickets can be found here.

On Sunday, Counting Crows will perform at The Rady Shell, Weezer will hit the stage at Petco Park's Gallagher Square and Kidz Bop Kids will perform at the CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

The Rady Shell will host Van Morrison on Monday.

For more events happening this weekend, click here.