What's closed on Labor Day in San Diego County

Public schools, San Diego County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

The following locations will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

Tecolote Nature Center

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Community Teen Centers

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday. Some county partner and contract sites for COVID-19 testing will be open.

Parking changes on Labor Day

Many parking restrictions will not be enforced Monday in San Diego, including meters and time restrictions on streets, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes. Red zones, white zones and blue zones will continue to be enforced at all times.

Parking rules on port property and in different cities may vary, so residents are urged to read signage provided.

Trash collection in city San Diego

Residents in the city of San Diego will see a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will also be closed Monday.

What's open in San Diego on Labor Day

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open.

The following San Diego locations will be open:

Golf courses until dusk

All city reservoirs except Barrett

Chollas Lake, weather permitting

Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

All skate parks

Little Italy's annual Labor Day Stickball Tournament will conclude at 8 a.m. Monday. The tournament will be played on several streets in the San Diego neighborhood, including Columbia Street between West Cedar and West Beech streets, State Street between West Ash and West Beech streets and India Street between West A and West Ash streets.

At 10 a.m. Monday in La Mesa, hundreds of health care workers are expected to attend a Labor Day rally at Harry Griffen Park at 9550 Milden St. Organized by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, the rally will feature speeches from health care professionals, elected officials and labor leaders who will "address the current challenges faced by workers in California and will highlight the urgent need for improved working conditions, better support systems, and increased investment in the health care workforce," union officials said.

Labor Day, the yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the nation, was first celebrated in the United States on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to formally recognize Labor Day. By 1894, 31 of the then-44 states had made Labor Day a holiday when Congress passed a bill designating the first Monday in September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and territories.