La Mesa police identify man who was found shot to death in car

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant last weekend while behind the wheel of a car in La Mesa.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire in the 7100 block of Waite Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found Roderick Stroman of San Diego mortally wounded in a parked sedan with a shattered driver's side window, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Stroman died at the scene.

Detectives have determined that a person in a dark-colored hooded jacket shot the victim, then fled to the east in a dark-colored four-door car, LMPD Lt. Katy Lynch said.

"Investigators believe the (shooter) in this case specifically targeted Mr. Stroman, although their exact relationship and what led to Mr. Stroman being targeted remains under investigation," Lynch said Wednesday.

The LMPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-TIPS. People with information leading to an arrest in this case could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.