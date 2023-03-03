La Mesa Car Crash Shuts Down Lake Murray Boulevard For Hours

A La Mesa car crash hospitalized two people with serious injuries Friday evening and shut down northbound 8300 Lake Murray Blvd. between Dallas Street and Jackson Drive for several hours, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Due to a serious injury collision, northbound 8300 Lake Murray Blvd is closed between Dallas Street in La Mesa and Jackson Drive.



This closure is expected to last several hours. pic.twitter.com/C1u0CTp8KB — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) March 4, 2023

Two vehicles collided and one person became trapped inside a car, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

No other details were available. This is a developing story. Keep checking back on this page for new details.