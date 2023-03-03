La Mesa

La Mesa Car Crash Shuts Down Lake Murray Boulevard For Hours

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A La Mesa car crash hospitalized two people with serious injuries Friday evening and shut down northbound 8300 Lake Murray Blvd. between Dallas Street and Jackson Drive for several hours, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Two vehicles collided and one person became trapped inside a car, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

No other details were available. This is a developing story. Keep checking back on this page for new details.

