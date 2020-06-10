La Mesa Businesses Damaged Following Protest Can Apply for Donations Next Week

La Mesa businesses damaged during the post-protest looting more than a week ago can apply to receive monetary donations starting next week, through relief efforts approved today by the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Business owners can apply online beginning next week to receive donations made toward businesses that were damaged and/or looted on the night of May 30 and into the morning of May 31.

On May 31, the Foundation created the La Mesa Disaster Recovery Fund on GoFundMe, which reached its original $50,000 goal in one day and has since more than quadrupled that amount, according to the chamber.

GoFundMe will begin transferring the funds to the chamber foundation on June 25, and the distribution of a flat stipend amount to each verified business will begin the week of June 29, the chamber said. The exact stipend amount has yet to be determined, but the chamber said all recipients will receive the same amount of money.

Businesses seeking funding will be asked to upload photos of the damage to their business, plus verification of their address and ownership via an online form. A link to the application will be available on the East County Economic Development Council website.

"We want to deploy the money just as quickly as donations arrived from generous people supporting their La Mesa neighbors, "Chamber Foundation Board Chairman Patrick Howard said. "We want to be fast, fair, and equitable."

Funds will be distributed in two phases.

Three-quarters of the funds will be distributed in Phase 1. Phase 2 will include the distribution of the remaining funds, plus any donations received after June 26.

The fund is expected to close by the end of July, but donations can still be made by visiting the website.