String of break-ins in La Jolla's Village leaves business owners concerned

Some business owners in La Jolla's Village are increasing safety measures in and around their businesses after a string of break-ins impacted the area earlier this week.

Burger Lounge, Box Brothers and The Nail Shop were broken into in the early morning hours on Tuesday, leaving shattered glass scattered on Wall Street, according to nearby business owners.

"It was scary because we came here in the evening and saw no doors on the buildings, and it felt like we were not in La Jolla anymore," said Jana Mazurkiewicz, the owner of Yiddishland California, a cultural center and museum in the area.

Mazurkiewicz says what is especially shocking is the types of businesses that were targeted.

"These are not banks or big businesses," Mazurkiewicz said. "These are small businesspeople, and there's not much to steal there."

Other local business owners tell NBC 7 that they are sharing safety tips with each other, but some are still contemplating moving.

"We are definitely thinking about leaving," Mazurkiewicz said. "You pay such big money for the rent. You want to feel safe, and if you’re not safe, it is not worth the money."

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association shared tips for securing stores during the holiday season on Tuesday, which included investing in security systems, making sure the store is well-lit, strengthening windows and doors, displaying security signs and establishing a relationship with local law enforcement.

People in the area suspect the break-ins are all related, but investigators have not confirmed this with NBC 7.