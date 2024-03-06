La Jolla party killers plead guilty to fatally shooting Poway woman

Two men charged in a drive-by shooting at a La Jolla house party that killed a young woman and injured three other people have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges.

Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 23, and Malik Joshua Campbell, 24, were arrested in connection with the June 23, 2019, shooting death of 20-year-old Nina Silver, who was struck while standing in an alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street during a house party.

Prosecutors allege gang motivations were behind the 12:30 a.m. shooting and that Silver was not the intended target.

Both men were scheduled to go to trial this week on murder charges but pleaded guilty on Monday.

San Diego police said a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant fired several rounds at the victims.

Carrillo, who prosecutors allege was the shooter, was arrested in July 2019 following a high-speed police pursuit. Campbell was arrested two months later.

Along with manslaughter, Carrillo pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, while Campbell pleaded guilty to three assault counts.

Honoring Nina Silver

A few days after the killing, friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil in memory of Silver, a 2017 graduate of Poway High School.

“Nina was a lovely soul. She brought everyone a smile. She left a mark on everyone no matter what, who, anything," Silver’s best friend Cheyenne Dephilippes said.

Dephilippes was at the party when Silver was shot and tried to help her before first responders arrived.

Dephilippes said Silver was days away from moving to New York with her mother where she was going to attend NYU and help troubled youth.

Carrillo and Campbell are slated to be sentenced in July.