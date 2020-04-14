La Jolla Nail Salon Destroyed in Overnight Fire

A nail salon in La Jolla was destroyed in a quick overnight fire, according to firefighters.

The structure fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at Girard Nail & Skin Care near the intersection of Pearl Street and Girard Avenue. Nearly 40 firefighters and two firetrucks responded to the scene.

Firefighters quickly battled the blaze and left the scene at about 3 a.m. Other crews then quickly began to board up the charred salon.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.