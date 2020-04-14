structure fire

La Jolla Nail Salon Destroyed in Overnight Fire

No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze

By Nicole Gomez and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Charred remnants of Girard Nail & Skin Care are seen after the salon was destroyed by an overnight fire in La Jolla.
NBC 7

A nail salon in La Jolla was destroyed in a quick overnight fire, according to firefighters.

The structure fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at Girard Nail & Skin Care near the intersection of Pearl Street and Girard Avenue. Nearly 40 firefighters and two firetrucks responded to the scene.

Firefighters quickly battled the blaze and left the scene at about 3 a.m. Other crews then quickly began to board up the charred salon.

Local

San Diego County 20 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 7 USNS Mercy Crew Members Infected; 47 Deaths Reported in San Diego County

face masks 7 hours ago

‘Masketeers’ Donate Thousands of Masks to Health Care Workers

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

structure firefirela jollagirard nail and skin carenail salon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us