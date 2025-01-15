2 more arrested on arson charges in LA amid wildfire danger

Two more people are behind bars for allegedly setting small fires in Los Angeles amid high fire-danger conditions and as crews continued efforts to fully contain a pair of major blazes that have killed two dozen people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Los Angeles police officers responded at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards, where a

resident had detained a suspect who allegedly set fire to a tree, Chief Jim McDonnell said. The resident was able to douse the fire and call police. When officers arrived, the suspect admitted setting the fire, saying ``he liked the smell of burning leaves,'' McDonnell said.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, where a suspect was setting fire to piles of rubbish and trash, McDonnell said. Officers were able to douse the flames and arrest the suspect, who told the officers she ``enjoyed causing chaos and destruction.''

``There are people out there who, this is what they do,'' McDonnell said.

McDonnell on Tuesday reported three other arrests that had occurred on Sunday and Monday in the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles, all involving people who were allegedly setting small fires.

Law enforcement departments across Los Angeles County are filing charges against suspected looters taking advantage of the devastation brought upon the Southland by brush fires. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who on Monday announced charges against 10 people -- nine for looting in recent burn areas and one for arson unrelated to the major blazes -- said Wednesday morning his office has

charged two additional people in arson cases.

Hochman said one person was charged with setting fire to bushes, pallets and a tractor-trailer in the city of Industry, and that person is looking at up to seven years in prison. Another person was charged with setting a fire under a freeway underpass in Irwindale, and that person is facing up to 14 years behind bars, Hochman said.

Hochman also said his office is actively investigating other cases of looting and price-gauging in the wake of the massive Palisades and Eaton fires.

``We have seen people increase their prices for rooms they are renting, housing they are leasing, by 100, 200, 300 percent,'' Hochman said. ``... Not only do you need to stop it immediately, I would recommend you go

back and fix it'' by refunding customers money they were overcharged.

Hochman said individuals and companies will be prosecuted for such activities, and they will be publicly identified as criminals.

``Your company's name will get out there. You will be publicly shamed,'' Hochman said. ``I want to make that crystal clear, so stop it right now.''

He also urged people to do their research before donating to any organizations claiming to be gathering resources to assist wildfire victims. He said that ``over and over we are seeing scams involving charities,'' and people should only be donating to ``reputable organizations.''