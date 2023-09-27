Kitten rescue causes three-car crash on Coronado Bridge

"Orange cats are the definition of chaos. They're just Like That. They like to be the center of attention, and they're going to achieve their goal" — ParadePets.com

Another day, another rear-ender on the Coronado Bridge, ammiright?

Not so fast.

Somebody driving across the bridge — possibly in a white Toyota — spotted a flash of orange fur on Tuesday morning, and the animal lover got out to save the young tabby, according to the Coronado Police Department. While the fearless animal lover was attempting the rescue, however, their car was hit from behind by a red sedan. And it wasn't over yet, a third vehicle was damaged during the incident, police said in a Facebook post later in the day.

Luckily, police said, none of the drivers or occupants of the cars were injured severely — though the damage to the red sedan appeared extensive.

Luckily for the kitten, whose name should probably be either "Crash," "Bridget," "Coronado" or "Zipper," according to wags who spotted CPD's social post on Facebook, it was spotted by sharp-eyed Coronado firefighters and the CPD's Cpl. Corporal Hutchens hiding in the movable "Zipper" bridge lane divider and taken to Paws of Coronado.

NBC 7 has reached out to Paws about whether the kitten has been adopted yet but has not heard back. Three other cats, however, are available as the purr-fect additions to your home.