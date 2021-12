A Kindercare bus carrying two students crashed into a tree in Spring Valley Friday afternoon.

The bus collided with at least one other vehicle and then veered off the roadway on Cristobal Drive at around 2:30 p.m. It jumped a curb and crashed head-on into a tree in the front yard of a property, according to the CHP.

Both students on board the bus were unharmed, but the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, the CHP said.