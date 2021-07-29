Kelsey Plum's Youth Basketball Coach Talks About Her Olympic Success

Plum has been lighting up the court and helping her team to victories in the Tokyo Olympics.

Before the Tokyo Olympic games, Plum's coaches and neighbors saw her journey to this moment.

“We knew something was different about Kelsey I used to play pick-up basketball with her father back in the day and she joined our program San Diego Sol I got to coach her in the seventh and eighth grade and talk about someone that always loves a challenge and ultra-competitive,” San Diego Sol Basketball Coach Spatticus Harris said.

Plum’s journey on the basketball court has taken her from San Diego Sol to La Jolla Country Day, The University of Washington, The Las Vegas Aces to the Tokyo Olympics.

Plum is the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball all-time leading scorer and a 2017 WNBA first overall pick.

Plum’s coaches stress how great her work ethic is and how it led to her success.

"I’m super excited for Kelsey and it’s great I watched her grow up as a little kid and just to watch her get to this level of success what a tremendous inspiration she’s been a blessing not only to the family but this program and to all the kids that follow her,” Harris said.