Kelly Clarkson Surprises Poway Mayor Steve Vaus With Donation to Rady Children's Hospital in His Name

In an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Thursday, Kelly surprises Poway Mayor Steve Vaus with a $5,000 donation to Rady Children's Hospital in his name.

Vaus is surprised by his son, Jacob, who wrote a letter to share why he is a real-life Santa because of the annual Christmas music festival "Carols by Candelight" he hosts where the net proceeds go out to Rady Children's Hospital.



Steve Vaus started the festival to honor the memory of his little sister who was born with health challenges.

Watch Mayor Steve Vaus get a sweet surprise for Rady Children's Hospital on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing on Thursday at 2 p.m. on NBC 7.