KAABOO returning to Del Mar Fairgrounds Sep. 2024; 2020 ticketholders want reimbursement

The popular KAABOO music festival is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds under new ownership, but there's plenty of baggage left from the several previous and now defunct businesses and license holders still caught up in lawsuits.

Many KAABOO 2020 ticketholders never got their money back after the music, arts and entertainment event was cancelled by the pandemic.

Vista resident Rena Marrocco had gone to all five KAABOO festivals in Del Mar, including the last one in 2019.

“It’s a family event. It’s something I give my kids for Christmas with tickets to KAABOO and we go as a family,” said Marrocco.

But the relationship with the 22nd District Agricultural Association (DAA), the group that runs the fairgrounds, ended on bad terms when the former festival ownership planned to move it to Petco Park after 2020.

Marrocco and many others purchased their tickets as soon as they could. Then the pandemic hit.

“We could either ask for a refund of our money or hold onto our tickets until the pandemic was over and KAABOO comes back and then we could go,” said Marrocco.

But, the music and entertainment event never came back. Instead came years of lawsuits, multiple changes in brand ownership and a terminated relationship with the Padres franchise.

Marracco and others have tried to hire attorneys and reach out to the now-defunct company and ticket platform that took their money. They even formed the Facebook group "burned by KAABOO."

She ultimately just accepted it as a loss.

The new owner, the Festival Licensing and Acquisition Corporation or FLAAC, attended the DAA board meeting Tuesday and addressed the board’s concerns regarding traffic, noise abatement, security, guest experience and the former ownership’s failure to reimburse ticketholders. It’s unclear specifically how they will resolve it, but they discussed different clauses in the contract that would protect future ticketholders.

“I’m ready to forgive and forget. Some of the people in the group, not so much. They want their money back, Marrocco said. She's cautiously optimistic.

“I’m kind of glad they’re going back to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. I loved it at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but I do have concerns. You know we haven’t heard whether they’re gonna honor our tickets,” Marracco said.

Tristan Hallman is the fairgrounds spokesperson.

“This group was not Kaaboo previously. They did not make those decisions but they understand that they represent the Kaaboo brand now and they made clear that they want to explore how they can manage this issue,” said Hallman.

Marrocco and others hope it will be the same caliber of top talent.

“I love this festival and if that festival is what it’s always been, just like it’s been with the stages and the art and the food and all the wonderful stuff, I’m good. Just give me my tickets and let's go,” Maarocco said.

She hopes it comes close to filling the $3,300 hole in her wallet.