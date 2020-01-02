Judge Awards Millions to Plaintiffs in ‘Fraudulent’ Porn Scheme

A state court judge in San Diego has tentatively awarded more than $12.7 million to nearly two dozen women and their attorneys who said the owners of a San Diego pornography website lured them into appearing in adult videos through "coercion and lies."

The verdict was reached after a nearly three-month-long civil trial of the San Diego-based pornography website “Girls Do Porn."

Atypical to civil court proceedings, the dispute was decided by a judge, not a jury.

The lawsuit was filed by 22 women against the website’s owner, Michael Pratt; videographer, Matthew Wolfe; and performer and recruiter Ruben Andre Garcia.

“Plaintiffs' injuries are directly attributable to Defendants' fraudulent scheme and that Defendants' conduct warrants both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as equitable relief," wrote presiding Judge Kevin Enright in his ruling.

The courts published his ruling at 2 p.m. Thursday. Read the full ruling below.

Enright tentatively awarded each plaintiff between $250,000 to $500,000 each.

All 22 plaintiffs said they were recruited when they were between the ages of 17 and 22 years old. They also claimed Pratt, Wolfe, Garcia, and their employees told them a series of lies to persuade them to have sex on camera.

In addition to the alleged lies, the plaintiffs claim the website’s owners paid other women to falsely reassure the prospective models that their performances would be sold only on DVDs and to private collectors in foreign countries. The women claimed they were repeatedly reassured that none of the X-rated videos would be posted online.

Enright agreed with the women’s claims, stating the defendants took “considerable, calculated steps to falsely assure prospective models that their videos will never be posted online, come to light in the United States, or be seen by anyone who might know them.”

NBC 7 Investigates first revealed the alleged scheme in February 2019 and has reported on the trial since it started in August.

Reporter Mari Payton and producer Dorian Hargrove discussed their investigation into the “Girls Do Porn” website in an episode of INSIGHT, a podcast from NBC 7 Investigates. Listen to that episode below.

The legal dispute against Girls Do Porn gained national attention when federal prosecutors charged Pratt, Wolfe, Garcia, and website employee Valorie Moser with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through fraud and coercion. Pratt was later charged with producing child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor.

Authorities arrested Garcia and Wolfe on Oct. 16. Both men are in federal jail awaiting trial.

Pratt is a fugitive and might have fled to his home country of New Zealand.

In the civil trial, attorneys for the women claimed the men knowingly preyed on young women with the promise of quick cash and anonymity.

“The men ran a lucrative business enterprise built on lies and the exploitation of vulnerable young women,” said the lead attorney for the women, Ed Chapin.

Chapin also argued that the women “were harassed, bullied, shamed, and blackmailed” after their videos were released on Girls Do Porn’s website, as well as conglomerate sites such as YouPorn and Pornhub.

“These women have suffered hellaciously from this dastardly scheme...The severity of which goes to the most private and most personal subject matter,” said Chapin.

Attorneys for the men used their closing argument in the civil trial to hammer home their initial and consistent defense: that the women had all signed a binding, legal contract and knew what they were agreeing to when they chose to have sex on camera.

“The plaintiffs are adult women who have the responsibility to make adult decisions for themselves, and they must be held responsible for their own decisions and actions,” said defense attorney Daniel Kaplan.

Enright ruled the website's owners pressured the women to sign the contracts and engaged in "other deceptive, coercive, and threatening behavior to secure their signatures."

The judge said the contracts were "invalid and unenforceable" and a part of the website owners' "fraudulent scheme."

NBC 7 Investigates is reviewing the tentative ruling and will update this article once more information comes to light.