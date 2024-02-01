Join the San Diego Humane Society, NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 at the Walk for Animals on March 16 in North County!

The San Diego Humane Society invites pet lovers to participate in its 25th annual Walk for Animals — North County in Escondido on March 16, 2024. The event, which is one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers, is back after being rained out last year! You can also support the event from the comfort of home, by fundraising online, spreading the word on social media and walking in your own neighborhood. Sign up at sdwalkforanimals.org!

What: San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals — North County. Pet lovers will gather to celebrate their passion for animals while raising vital funds for San Diego Humane Society. Every dollar is immediately put to good use by helping San Diego Humane Society shelter homeless pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, care for orphaned kittens, provide lifesaving veterinary care, rehabilitate native wildlife, keep pets in their homes and out of shelters, respond to natural disasters and so much more. Morning festivities include a delicious pancake breakfast, a scenic two-mile walk, fun-filled doggie activities, live music and vendor booths.

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024

7 am - Registration, complimentary pancake breakfast, entertainment.

8:20 am – Official welcome, blessing of the animals, warm-up and stretch.

9 am - Walk begins.

Dog activities and Vendor Village continue until 11 am

Where: Kit Carson Park: 3333 Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA

For more information and to register, visit sdwalkforanimals.org.