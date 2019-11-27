The following content is created in partnership with The UPS Store. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC San Diego’s editorial staff. To learn more about The UPS Store, visit TheUpsStore.com.

Who doesn’t want to make a child’s Christmas by getting them something on their list that their parents can’t afford?

This year The UPS Store is partnering with Toys for Tots to make getting gifts to underprivileged boys and girls that much easier. Simply drop off your unwrapped gift at any of the 60+ UPS Store locations throughout San Diego county now through December 14 and UPS will take care of the rest. To find out how you can get involved and what you can donate in San Diego County, click here.

Operated by the U.S. Marine Corps, Toys for Tots is a national program whose mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and donate them to less fortunate children in communities across the US. By helping these children experience the joy of Christmas, Toys for Tots plays an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources.