January flood victims hit deadline to defer property taxes; other relief still available

The property tax deadline is Wednesday but for hundreds of people affected by flooding from January storms, there is a chance to receive some help.

County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Jordan Marks said his office will defer property taxes until flood victims can rebuild but there is an important step they must take to receive the relief: applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"Whether it takes them seven months or seven years, were able to put those resources back in their hands and get them back home," Marks said.

If residents miss Wednesday's deadline to defer their property taxes, they may still qualify for some relief and should still submit an application.

Relief is available to any property owner whose home was damaged or destroyed by the Jan. 22 storm in an amount greater than $10,000 by the storm.

The tax relief program provides a reduced property assessment that reflects a lower value for a property after damage occurs. Damage to vehicles, furniture and appliances are not eligible.

Applications to receive the lower property tax rate must be filed within 12 months of the disaster event. File a claim here.