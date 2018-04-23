Huge Acts Coming to a Theater Near You

How about a night out at the theater? But not for a movie, for a whole other type of cinematic experience.

Thanks to Live Nation, San Diego's music theaters and amphitheaters are about to be a-buzz with some huge musical acts.

On June 20, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Janelle Monae will bring her North American Dirty Computer Tour to Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. "Dirty Computer," Monae's third studio album, will be released on April 27, and it's already been praised by NPR, Billboard and more.

On Sept. 20, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre will host Scottish electro-pop trio Chvrches, who will be releasing their new album, "Love Is Dead," on May 25. As an added bonus, the band is teaming up with Plus 1 to donate $1 from each ticket sale to Girls Rock Camp.

If you've never heard of those artists, you might know Deep Purple and Judas Priest, who are coming to Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on Sept. 26 for a co-headlining tour. Believe it or not, both bands released new albums within the last year, which is amazing, considering their pioneering hard rock and heavy metal, respectively, date back to the late '60s.

The best of us can only hope for that kind of stamina and longevity.

Tickets for Monae's performance go on sale on May 2. Chvrches, Deep Purple and Judas Priest tickets go on sale on April 27. Tickets for all of these shows will be available at LiveNation.com.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. Find out more here, or contact him here.