‘I've worked Christmas since I was in 7th grade': San Diego Chinese restaurants open on holidays

San Diego is usually quiet on Christmas Day with most businesses taking the day off — but that's certainly not the case for many Chinese restaurants, like Mandarin House in La Jolla.

"I call it our Super Bowl," said Nelson Law, owner of Mandarin House.

Nelson Law took over the 46-year-old family-owned restaurant when his father, John "Tat" Law, died in 2016. The restaurant opened in 1977 and since then has become a staple among La Jolla locals.

Busier even than Lunar New Year, Christmas is this Chinese restaurant's busiest day of the year, bringing in two or even three times as much business as the new year celebration, Nelson said.

It's become something of a tradition for Jewish folks to eat at Chinese restaurants on Christmas Day, according to NBC News. Traditionally, many Jews don't celebrate Christmas while Chinese restaurants are some of the only restaurants open on Christmas Day. To boot, much of the Chinese faire keeps kosher by not mixing meat with dairy, NBC News says.

"On top of that, I think it's turned into a kind of cultural novelty," Nelson said.

One could say Nelson's Christmas Day tradition was clocking in at his father's restaurant.

"I've worked Christmas since I was in 7th grade," Nelson said, laughing. He's 38 now, so that's a lot of Christmases.

Growing up, Nelson and his father would work Christmas Eve, go home, where his mother would prepare a Chinese Christmas dinner (usually a steamed chicken or sometimes fish) before opening gifts at midnight on Christmas Day. Then they'd get some rest before their busiest day of the year.

"On Christmas Day, we would just hang out, and then go to work," Nelson said.

Longtime La Jolla Chinese restaurant Mandarin House was packed with customers hungry for Chinese faire during the holidays on Dec. 23, 2023. (NBC 7)

Chinese restaurants in San Diego County open on Christmas Day

Turns out, San Diego has a lot of Chinese restaurants. This is not an exhaustive list. Most Chinese restaurants in San Diego appear open, but not all. Call ahead to make sure.

City of San Diego

Mandarin House - 1 to 9 p.m.

Jasmine Seafood Restaurant - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. & 5 to 8 p.m.

Emerald Chinese Cuisine - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam Woo BBQ Restaurant - 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Imperial Mandarin - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hong Kong Restaurant - 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Spicy City - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shan Xi Magic Kitchen - 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Minh Ky - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golden City Restaurant - 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Golden Island in Mira Mesa - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tasty Noodle House - 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. & 4 to 10 p.m.

Eastern Dynasty 粤品 - 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. & 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Ma's House - 11 a.m to 3 p.m. & 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sizzling Pot King - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. & 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Diamond Palace - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

777 Noodle House - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lotus Garden Restaurant - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

North County

Dragon Chinese - 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hunan - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

South Bay