Rancho Santa Fe home burglary suspects arrested after pursuit ends in crash

Three people accused of burglarizing a home were taken into custody Saturday night after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that started in Rancho Santa Fe and ended in a crash at 13000 Carmel Valley Rd., authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a call from a neighbor about a possible home burglary around 6:37 p.m. in the 6800 block of Poco Lago.

With the help from a helicopter, deputies spotted the suspects before they drove off, triggering a pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed their car into a fence at 13000 Carmel Valley Rd., according to SDSO.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspects then took off into the canyon but were found and arrested.

Two of the suspects suffered K-9 bites, but all three were taken to the hospital, SDSO's Lt. Martha Hernandez said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated with the latest information.