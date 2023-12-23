rancho santa fe

Rancho Santa Fe home burglary suspects arrested after pursuit ends in crash

By Danielle Smith

Three people accused of burglarizing a home were taken into custody Saturday night after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that started in Rancho Santa Fe and ended in a crash at 13000 Carmel Valley Rd., authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a call from a neighbor about a possible home burglary around 6:37 p.m. in the 6800 block of Poco Lago.

With the help from a helicopter, deputies spotted the suspects before they drove off, triggering a pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed their car into a fence at 13000 Carmel Valley Rd., according to SDSO.

The suspects then took off into the canyon but were found and arrested.

Two of the suspects suffered K-9 bites, but all three were taken to the hospital, SDSO's Lt. Martha Hernandez said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

