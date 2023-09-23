It's happening: Average San Diego County gas price tops $6

Hope glimmered for San Diegans after back-to-back decreases in average county gas prices totaled 2 cents — until Saturday when gas prices averaging around $6 per gallon dashed any optimism.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County topped $6 for the first time since Oct. 17 Saturday, rising 2.8 cents to $6.002 after back-to-back decreases totaling 2 cents.

A run of 54 increases in 58 days totaling $1.045 ended Thursday when it dropped a half-cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It decreased 1.5 cents Friday.

The average price is 31 cents more than one week ago, 65.9 cents higher than one month ago and 43.2 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 43.3 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents, decreasing eight- tenths of a cent to $3.851. It is 2 cents less than one week ago but six-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and 16.2 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.165 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"The recent drop in the national average, while small, is fairly typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

"But the gradual seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs, hovering around $90 a barrel."