IRS Issues Stimulus Warning About Prepaid Debit Cards

Stimulus prepaid cards are causing some confusion here in San Diego and across the country.

By Amber Frias

As millions of stimulus payments are starting to arrive, many are surprised about how they're getting their money. 

The U.S. Treasury department started sending out cards like this to about 8 million Americans last week.

What may be confusing is some people who got paper checks for the first stimulus payment, are now receiving these debit cards. 

Here are some tips on how to recognize the debit you are receiving is real: 

  • The card will arrive in a plain envelope with the u.s. treasury department seal
  • The issuing bank name will be displayed on the card, look for metabank on the back side  
  • Instructions on how to activate and use your card will also be included.

If you accidentally destroyed or threw out your card, you need to call customer service immediately at 1-800 240-8100.

