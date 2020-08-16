downtown

Violent Night in Downtown San Diego as Officers Respond to 3 Reports of Shootings

It is unclear if all shootings were connected to one another, but that remains under investigation

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Ramon Galindo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

San Diego police officers are investigating after they responded to three shootings overnight in downtown San Diego all within minutes of each other.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call of a shooting near the intersection of Seventh and Island Avenues in East Village, where a man was seen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the chest after he discovered someone trying to break into his car. Officers rendered aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived to take him to an area hospital. He is expected to recover.

Minutes later, another shooting was reported just a couple of blocks away. No injuries were reported in connection to the second shooting, but two men were detained. It is unclear if they are connected to the initial shooting and attempted vehicle break-in.

SDPD told NBC 7 a third shooting was reported just a few blocks away from the first incident. Although no injuries were reported, a car did sustain some damage in that third shooting.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Case Rate Clear for 4th Straight Day, Removal from Watch List Still Pending

substance abuse 1 hour ago

Pandemic is Not Only Killing COVID-19 Patients, But Those With Opioid and Drug Addiction

It is unclear if any of the shootings are connected, but that remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department Central Division at 619-744-9500.

This article tagged under:

downtownSan DiegoInvestigationshootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us