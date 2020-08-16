Violent Night in Downtown San Diego as Officers Respond to 3 Reports of Shootings

San Diego police officers are investigating after they responded to three shootings overnight in downtown San Diego all within minutes of each other.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call of a shooting near the intersection of Seventh and Island Avenues in East Village, where a man was seen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the chest after he discovered someone trying to break into his car. Officers rendered aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived to take him to an area hospital. He is expected to recover.

.@SanDiegoPD is investigating a shooting outside this building downtown. The victim did survive and is in the hospital. It was one of three shootings in the area Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/txhOoEYOnS — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) August 16, 2020

Minutes later, another shooting was reported just a couple of blocks away. No injuries were reported in connection to the second shooting, but two men were detained. It is unclear if they are connected to the initial shooting and attempted vehicle break-in.

SDPD told NBC 7 a third shooting was reported just a few blocks away from the first incident. Although no injuries were reported, a car did sustain some damage in that third shooting.

It is unclear if any of the shootings are connected, but that remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department Central Division at 619-744-9500.