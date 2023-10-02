We've waited here for you: Foo Fighters add San Diego stop to US stadium tour

On Monday, the Foo Fighters announced their upcoming 2024 North American stadium tour, which will feature a stop at Petco Park in August.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will kick off their 12-date Everything or Nothing at All tour next summer, beginning mid-July, with a stop Aug. 7 in America's Finest City.

The band has had a busy 2023, with festival performances across the globe and their latest album, "But Here We Are," topping Billboard's rock charts. Recently dropped singles “Rescued” and “Under You" have extended their record for the most No. 1 songs on rock and alternative radio, now up to a whopping 11.

The 15-time Grammy award winners will feature several big names on their tour, including the Pretenders, the Hives, Mammoth WVH, Alex G, Amyl & the Sniffers and L7 on select dates. The Petco Park show will have the Hives and Alex G as support acts.

"But Here We Are" is the band's first studio album since the tragic passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 in Columbia; officials said later that he had 10 different drugs in his system at the time of death.

Foos frontman Dave Grohl, who famously played drums for Nirvana before the death of Kurt Cobain, recorded the drum for the new album; John Freese, who has worked with everyone from the Vandals to Nine Inch Nails to Devo, has joined the Foo Fighters as its drummer.

The new record has received critical acclaim, with Spin Magazine citing it as "one of the strongest albums of the band's career."

Tickets are on sale for the general public on Friday, Oct. 6. at 10 a.m. P.T. and can be purchased on the band's website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. P.T. until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.