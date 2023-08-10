In Your Neighborhood

Hillcrest

Say hi to 150,000 of your closest friends at this CityFest in Hillcrest this weekend

Spilling over nine city blocks, the annual block party returns with 21 hours of entertainment on two stages

By Daesha Gear

Hillcrest’s CityFest kicks off Saturday, with San Diego's ultimate summer block party showcasing two days of bands, beer gardens and even Drag Queen Storytime.

Spilling out across more than nine city blocks and on two live stages, CityFest has attracted 150,000-plus visitors in the past. CityFest 2023 boasts 16 entertainers, including bands such as Johnny Deadly Trio, Nightshade Navarro and Jinc Mirage playing for an aggregated 21 hours.

Other festival highlights include the return of Drag Queen storytime and the Circulate San Diego Bike Corral, in which visitors can find themselves cycling to CityFest in protected bike lanes to bypass parking troubles. 

Another perk: The Miller-Coors Beer Garden, where folks can beat the heat by keeping the beat.

More than 100 vendors — ranging from arts, crafts and food — will be showcased at CityFest 2023, giving locals the chance to explore a variety of options matching their interests. And for those who are hungry or just foodies at heart, more than 50 food vendors will let festival-goers sample a variety of cuisines at food courts alongside Pennsylvania Avenue at Fifth Avenue and between Robinson and University. 

Parking is available both on the street and throughout the surrounding neighborhoods in pay lots. Free spots are open at the San Diego Unified headquarters (at Washington and Campus Streets) and at the DMV (at Cleveland and Lincoln Streets) once it closes. Accessible shuttles will be available for visitors.

