Crews quickly stop vegetation fire in rural Campo

Crews stopped a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out in the rural Mountain Empire area of San Diego County Sunday.

The fire was reported around 12:10 p.m. Sunday and contained about one hour later on the Cameron Truck Trail in the community of Campo, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

"The fire is holding at two acres. We have released aircraft and firefighters are making good progress. The fire should be fully controlled by this evening," Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette told City News Service.

U.S. Forest Service crews at the Cleveland National Forest were assisting in the effort. Personnel will remain on the scene throughout the afternoon to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots, fire officials said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was unclear.