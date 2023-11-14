Investigation underway in City Heights after man shot, killed by police after domestic violence call

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police officers Monday after receiving a call about a domestic violence incident in City Heights.

Police received a call at about 11 p.m. Monday saying someone shot at their sister in the 4500 block of Polk Avenue. Investigators told NBC 7 that a round went through a door, a wall, a TV, and another wall inside the home. When San Diego Police officers arrived at the scene, they located the woman with a minor wound to the forehead. The victim then identified the suspect who had already left the scene.

Half an hour later, officers located the suspect in the 4000 block of Wightman Street. The suspect then started to run away but, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, started reaching for his waistband. Officers told him to stop but he did not comply. The suspect then turned towards officers with his hand in his waistband, and when he again did not comply with orders, SDPD officers fired multiple rounds at the suspect, SDSO said.

The suspect was struck and officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the suspect to a hospital. SDPD Officer Foster confirmed the suspect died.

Officers did locate what they believe is a firearm on the suspect at the scene, SDSO said.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire during the incident. SDPD is investigating the woman shot by the suspect that generated the original call to the police.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.