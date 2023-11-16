Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

Inmates at Richard J. Donovan prison without running water, heat due to power outage: Tips

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed the outage to NBC 7 Thursday evening but did not specify its impacts on jail operations

By Rafael Avitabile

Tipsters say a power outage impacting Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) since Wednesday morning has left inmates without running water, working toilets, heat or the ability to heat up food.

"The outage does not jeopardize security at RJD, and health and impacts are being addressed in a timely manner," the CDCR's statement read in part.

San Diego Gas & Electric told the jail transformers supplying power to the facility had been damaged, the CDCR said. The CDCR did not say when power is expected to be restored.

Generators and portable toilets have been brought to the jail, and staffing has been increased, the CDCR said. Cold meals will be served until power is restored, according to the CDCR.

SDG&E said it would not confirm outage details due to concerns over security and privacy.

