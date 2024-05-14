Escondido

Driver exposes himself to women in Escondido: Police

The unidentified perpetrator drove up alongside victims in an older-model gray or black Volvo station wagon, made lewd comments to them and exposed himself, according to police

By City News Service

Escondido-Police-Generic-031017

Authorities warned the public Tuesday about a flasher who has victimized several women in Escondido in recent days.

The crimes occurred on Cranston Drive and South Escondido Boulevard between May 5 and last Saturday, according to police. The unidentified perpetrator drove up alongside victims in an older-model gray or black Volvo station wagon, made lewd comments to them and exposed himself.

"The Escondido Police Department encourages the public to avoid responding to or approaching men trying to get the attention of young women or children," EPD Lt. Ryan Hicks said. "If a lewd act is witnessed, do not confront the (offender). Instead, immediately contact the (police) and report details of the crime."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Escondido
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us