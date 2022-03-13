Rescue

Injured Construction Worker Rescued By Fire Crews Downtown

The man was extricated from the construction site with the Lyfe Pulley system

By City News Service

San Diego Fire-Rescue

A construction worker was injured Sunday downtown, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 330 West Broadway at 12:35 p.m., according to a SDFRD incident log. They located the man in his 20's who suffered a leg injury. He was extricated from the construction site with the Lyfe Pulley system, which uses ropes and pulleys on a fire ladder truck to rescue people.

The man was transported to UCSD Hillcrest. His condition was not immediately released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will conduct
an investigation into the incident.


