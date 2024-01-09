Imperial Beach's new veterans committee will work to provide resources, support

From the Naval Outlying Field, where helicopter pilots are trained, to monthly flag raisings of military organizations in Imperial Beach, critics think the needs of the city's military members could be better heard and served.

City councilmembers approved a plan in December to form a Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, which will, ideally, be made up of veterans as well as current military personnel who will working in an advisory role to help shape city policy.

As the judge advocate of his VFW and a Vietnam veteran, John Haythe is familiar with the needs of IB's veterans, from transportation for doctors’ visits to housing.

“It breaks my heart to see them in the street or being mistreated, and not have the resources they need available to them," Haythe said. "That’s another reason why this commission is so important."

Haythe plans on applying to become a member of the new committee.

“No, I don't think our needs were being met, because we had two agendas: We had the veterans of organizations agenda, the city's agenda," Haythe said. "Now we can put it together and form a common goal."

The five people on the committee will be appointed by Mayor Paloma Aguirre, with council approval and will advise city officials on matters impacting IB's 3,300-member military community.

“These are folks that have put everything on the line, including their family and their own lives," said Aguirre, who spearheaded the idea after listening to voters on the campaign trail. "We need to make sure that we reciprocate."

Aguirre said she met residents who had issues accessing veterans’ assistance related to housing, health care, mental health and other matters.

"And there are a lot of services out there," Aguirre said. "We just want to make sure that gap is narrowed and that everybody gets their voice heard."

Aguirre and Haythe are hoping the new committee can come up with more ways to celebrate the community, including, possibly, a parade.

Aguirre said the city will be sending out requests for applications soon and hopes to have the committee in place by March.