Imperial Beach Water Pollution Closure Lifted

Imperial Beach did reopen its beach on April 27 when the county allowed it but people could not go in the water due to pollution

By City News Serivce and NBC 7 Staff

Imperial Beach Pier
The Imperial Beach shoreline is back open to beachgoers after being closed due to water pollution, San Diego County health officials announced Saturday

"Recent water quality testing confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches,'' said Romina Schiess of the county Department of Environmental Health.

The shoreline was recently closed because of sewage contamination from the Tijuana River entering the United States, Schiess said.

Beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach are now open.

The shoreline from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for beachgoers, Schiess said.

Imperial Beach did reopen its beach on April 27 when the county allowed it but people could not go in the water due to the pollution.

As a reminder, sitting or lying on the sand is prohibited along with group activities like team sports. Boating is still banned and parking lots are closed.

