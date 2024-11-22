Retailers across San Diego County charged with selling flavored tobacco

More than a dozen retailers across Southern California, including in San Diego County, were charged with selling flavored tobacco, officials said Thursday.

Undercover investigators were able to buy flavored products both in person and online, according to San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott's office. This is despite the sale of flavored tobacco being banned in December 2022.

Investigators will now go through the retailers' sales records for the last two years to see how many times illegal products were sold.

Elliott says she is concerned these retailers are targeting vulnerable populations like children.

"What leads us to believe that is what these products are called," Elliott said. "It's bubble gum and Halloween candy and things that clearly are very attractive to a child ... We want to send the message through these lawsuits that it is absolutely not acceptable. We will catch you, and we will hold you accountable."

Each violation is a $2,500 fine, plus an extra $2,500 if the product was sold to a senior citizen or anyone with a disability.

If you know of any retailers that are violating the law, Elliott says contact the city attorney's office.