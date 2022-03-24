Ice Cream Truck Strikes, Kills Bicyclist in San Marcos

A bicyclist died after being struck by an ice cream truck in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The 26-year-old man was riding his bicycle from West Mission Road to Pico Avenue at around 8 p.m. Wednesday when the ice cream truck driven by a 63-year-old man struck him, SDSO said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver did not suffer any injuries.

"According to witnesses on scene, the Ford was turning with a green light and the bicyclist was traveling southwest across the intersection against a red light," said Deputy Juan Soto-Rodriguez.

Deputies say that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, but did not say which party may have been under the influence. The bicyclist was also not wearing a helmet at the time, SDSO said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.