I-5 will close twice in September for major downtown San Diego bridge work

The state's transportation department will close Interstate 5 through Downtown San Diego for two weekends in September to repair the bridge deck over state Route 163, it was announced Friday.

"This proactive emergency work will ensure the structural integrity of the I-5 bridge through downtown for years to come," said Caltrans District Director Gustavo Dallarda. "During these two closure weekends, please avoid using I-5 through downtown and travel on alternate routes like SR-163, I-805 and SR-15."

I-5 closures: Sept. 8-11

The separate 56-hour closures will begin Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. at Interstate 8 and will run through Monday, Sept. 11 at 5 a.m. All traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-8.

At least one lane of southbound I-5 will remain accessible from on- ramps south of I-8 for limited local and airport traffic. The Fifth Avenue onramp will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area, a Caltrans statement read.

Southbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take southbound Interstate 805 before they are redirected eastbound on I-8 to avoid traffic delays through downtown.

I-5 closures: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

The northbound I-5 closure will begin at state Route 15 on Friday Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 1 at 5 a.m. with two lanes of traffic detoured to SR-15.

According to Caltrans, remaining northbound I-5 traffic will be directed to eastbound state Route 94 via 19th Street, northbound state Route 163, and one northbound I-5 lane for limited local traffic and airport traffic. Northbound I-5 will remain accessible from the eastbound state Route 75 connector, and 19th Street, B Street/Pershing Drive on-ramps.

The freeway onramp at F Street and westbound SR-94 connector to northbound I-5 will be closed to limit the amount of traffic using the single lane through the construction area.

Northbound I-5 through motorists are advised to take northbound SR-15 to avoid delays through downtown.