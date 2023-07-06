San Ysidro

Husband killed wife, left her in car near San Ysidro outlets, possibly crossed border into Mexico: San Diego PD

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Rafael Avitabile

Police are asking San Diegans for help finding the husband of a woman who was found dead in a car near the Las Americas outlets in San Ysidro Tuesday.

Leyva Oregel Garcia, 32, was found in dead in a car with blunt-force trauma to her upper body, according to the San Diego Police Department. Later that day, SDPD confirmed Garcia had reported missing in Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

Her husband, German Armando Luna Salazar, 44, allegedly killed his wife and walked away from her body, and possibly crossed the border into Mexico, SDPD said.

Investigators are hoping San Diego's vast binational community can help locate Salazar on either side of the border. Anyone with information can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A security guard making rounds in the parking lot near the outlets found Garcia shortly after midnight Tuesday, SDPD said.

Garcia, who was reported missing in Guadalupe, California, was last seen on her way to work, according to family.

"I want justice," said Imelda Oregel, mother of the victim. "We are suffering and we want our daughter, but she is no longer here."

SDPD's Homicide Unit is working with the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

This article tagged under:

San YsidroSan DiegoSDPDHomicideCourts and Crime
