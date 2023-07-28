Humidity — and possible showers — coming to an already hot San Diego County

An already hot San Diego County will be hit with an influx of moisture this weekend that will likely bring thunderstorms to the mountains and could bring some showers to the rest of the county.

An excessive heat warning for the mountains and deserts and a heat advisory for the inland valleys were set to expire but were once again extended to 8 p.m. on Saturday as a heat wave lingers through the weekend.

The hot temperatures will be combined with an increase in monsoonal moisture, so brace for muggy conditions this weekend and a chance for showers, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

With parts of San Diego County under an excessive heat warning, parents should be extra vigilant about the health of their children.

We'll see more clouds Sunday and a slight shower chance Sunday and Monday for most of the county if not everywhere -- again it'll be a small chance but we'll see more clouds it's going to be more humid too," Parveen said.

High temperatures inland are expected to reach the mid-100s. In the deserts, temperatures could soar to the mid-110s. The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

Some relief will come next week, Parveen says.

"Next week, the inland valleys get a little bit of a break putting us closer to normal for this time of year."

What, exactly, leads to the symptoms of heat exhaustion? NBC 7's Brooke Martell has the details.