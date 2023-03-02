The discovery was made last month by U.S. Border Patrol agents

Human smugglers are using drones to track down U.S. Border Patrol agents, according to the agency.

"This is of much concern because it poses a threat to our communities, to our border communities, not only are they desperate to get their contraband across, but they're using innovative ways to come into the U.S.,” Gerardo Gutierrez with the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The smugglers' surveillance poses a significant threat to the border and agents guarding it, but the Border Patrol is using resources to improve their equipment and technology, the agency said.

The U.S. Border Patrol said on Jan. 30, agents encountered about 30 undocumented migrants crossing the border. Agents apprehended two that day, and they observed as smugglers transported the rest to a suspected stash house in National City.

The next day, according to the Border Patrol, agents stopped a white car that left the stash house and the passengers inside were immigrants who had crossed the day before.

When agents entered the stash house, they found a 35-year-old woman who managed the house. They also found two additional undocumented migrants, $1,000 in cash and a fully loaded AR-15-style rifle.

As they continued investigating, they found drone footage tracking Border Patrol agents as they encountered migrants the day before.

"The U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, we have, we are using our resources to also better our equipment technology and infrastructure in the area and that way, you know, whenever these smuggling organizations are using innovative ways, we will be there to continue to patrol the area and to protect America,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said since 2016, they’ve had 24 incursions of drones along the U.S. Border.