How San Diegans can help those impacted by Maui wildfires

As wildfires rage on Hawaii’s island of Maui, many people are wondering what they can do to make a difference.

At least 36 people have died, hundreds of structures have been destroyed and thousands of residents have been displaces in in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

Here are several ways San Diegans can offer support through local, national and Hawaiian organizations.

San Diego-based fundraisers

San Diego Loves Maui fundraiser

Several local organizations and community members are banding together to collect donations to send to Hawaii. The effort is organized by San Diego MMA fighter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in collaboration with the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Initiative. Participating organizations also include Kalei's Kitchenette, a Hawaiian-style restaurant in Rancho Penasquitos, and 10th Planet, Jiu-Jitsu gyms with locations across San Diego.

Here's what to know. Macfarlane is posting updates to her Instagram about what supplies are needed. There are four drop-off sites currently accepting donations. They are:

10th Planet San Diego

6008 Mission Gorge Rd., San Diego, CA

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10th Planet Oceanside

1791 S Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10th Planet South Bay

241 Third Ave. Suite E, Chula Vista, CA

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kalei's Kitchenette

9926-F Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego, CA

Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macfarlane was born in Honolulu and is a San Diego State alumnus. She received her MMA training that lead her to a world championship at 10th Planet. Her grandfather lives in Maui

"I am fighting for the belt again in October but like this should be a happy time but I can’t really be happy," she said in an emotional Instagram post announcing her fight. “Although I haven’t spent much time there. On Maui island, I have lots of friends there. I was just there last week."

Kalei's Kitchenette chef Andy Mangiduyos, who is participating in the donation effort also has a close connection to the islands. He is a Lahaina native and is doing everything he can to get resources to Maui, where much of his family lives.

“It’s hard for me to help them because I’m here. I try my best to help everybody back home just to get everything I can do in my power, whatever I can do to help my Ohana and my home."

Cohn Restaurant Group fund

San Diego-based Cohn Restaurant Group -- which owns two restaurants in Lahaina, Hawaii, where the most devastating wildfires are located -- has started a fundraiser to support their staff members in Maui. The organization says 100% of all donations will go to their Maui team members and the Cohn family will match all donations up to $100,000.

Hawaii-based fundraisers

Donate to Hawaii's community fund

Hawaii’s Office of the Governor posted a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that encouraged people to donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation. That’s the fund that’s being used currently to support communities affected by these wildfires on the island, the office said.

The foundation says that this #MauiStrongFund has been activated “to provide flexible, quickly deployed resources to support Maui residents.”

Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank is in need of monetary donations to support the people affected by the Maui wildfires. They say the best way to donate is online here. Donations made to the Hawaii food bank will also go toward relief efforts.

Maui Humane Society

Support the pets of Maui from afar by donating to their efforts to aid animals affected by the wildfires. While people in Hawaii can support by fostering pets and providing physical donations, those afar can donate monetary funds here.

Beware of scams

Hawaii's Attorney General says as residents start to organize resources and solicit donations to help those impacted, be cautious who and where you are sending your money.

Before making a donation, she urges folks to donate to trusted and well-known charities, verify that the charity is legitimate, and stay away from any suspicious donation requests rushing you to donate money or to send a gift card, for example.

She shares more tips here.