Hotel Workers Strike Outside Hilton Bayfront Day Before San Diego-Comic-Con

Dozens of hotel workers circled outside the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel days before one of the city's largest conventions to protest what they say are unfair wages and benefits.

The workers from Unite Here Local 30 labor union called for a walkout late Tuesday after negotiations with Hilton Bayfront representatives came to a standstill. The union said more than 99% of their voters authorized the strike if negotiations failed.

The union is calling for a $6/hour raise for its workers, phased in over two years. A negotiator for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront offered $2.50/hour raise over 18 months. The union said representatives tried to negotiate down to $4/hour but talks ended around 10 p.m. with no conclusion.

A few dozen union members in red t-shirts could be seen picketing outside the hotel, which was wrapped in an FX promotion for San Diego Comic-Con. The popular convention, which brings in millions to the local economy, is set to begin on Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 7 reached out multiple times to representatives for the Hilton San Diego Bayfront for comment on the strike and has not heard back.