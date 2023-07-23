del mar racetrack

Horse falls at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend; jockey ‘under further evaluation'

After getting caught by the gate crew, Get the Gold used his own power to walk off the track, according to a tweet from the racetrack

By Danielle Smith

An eagle-eye view of the Del Mar Racetrack, courtesy of SkyRanger 7.
SkyRanger 7

A horse fell on Sunday at the Del Mar Racetrack during opening weekend of the track's summer season.

Get the Gold, #5, fell during the fourth race on Sunday, according to a tweet from Del Mar Racetrack at 4:01 p.m. The gate crew immediately caught the colt before he used his own power to walk off the track.

Abel Cedillo, the horse's jockey, is "under further evaluation," the racetrack said in the tweet.

The 2023 summer season started on Friday and runs until Sept. 10.

