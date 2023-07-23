Horse falls at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend; jockey ‘under further evaluation'

A horse fell on Sunday at the Del Mar Racetrack during opening weekend of the track's summer season.

Get the Gold, #5, fell during the fourth race on Sunday, according to a tweet from Del Mar Racetrack at 4:01 p.m. The gate crew immediately caught the colt before he used his own power to walk off the track.

Abel Cedillo, the horse's jockey, is "under further evaluation," the racetrack said in the tweet.

In Race 4, #5 Get the Gold fell, was immediately caught by the gate crew, and walked off the track under his own power.



Jockey Abel Cedillo is currently under further evaluation. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) July 23, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 2023 summer season started on Friday and runs until Sept. 10.