Del Mar opening day program sells out; limited tickets left for weekend

Del Mar Racing's summer meet starts Friday with all tickets for the race's opening day program sold out.

However, tickets are still available for Opening Weekend, July 22 and 23.

The track limited ticket sales for opening day based largely on positive feedback from fans after a similar measure was put in place for opening day for the past two summers and for the two most recent Breeders' Cup World Championships held at Del Mar.

“This will be the third year we’ve capped attendance on Opening Day and the feedback we have received from our fans over this time has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Del Mar chief executive officer Joe Harper.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“A sell-out crowd where everyone has easier access to wagering, food and beverage and other amenities is the right way to get our 84th racing season off to a strong start. We’re excited by the level of fan interest and we’re looking forward to the start of the summer meet," Harper added.

Reserved seating and admission is available here.

And of course, San Diegans wearing their most fabulous headwear will join in the Opening Day hats contest at the Plaza de Mexico.

Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack isn’t just a big deal for the space, but nearby businesses that are ready to welcome fans. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more information.

From 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., hats will be judged in four categories -- best racing theme, most glamorous, best fascinator and best flowers. Fans can win a share of more than $4,000 in prizes.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the first post is at 2 p.m.

It’s once again opening day for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, meaning the horses, fashion and, of course, hats are back! NBC 7’s Audra Stafford chats with some fashionistas about the event.

Del Mar is also bringing back fan favorite events to the track this year with highlights including: