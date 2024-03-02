One man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning after a group of men broke into a San Carlos home with the intention of nabbing French bulldog puppies.

The San Diego Police Department responded to calls of a shooting around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on the 8400 block of Hudson Drive. At least three men, all wearing ski masks, forced their way into a home. That's when police said an argument broke out.

"There was some sort of disturbance that started over breeding French bulldogs. The victim engaged in a physical fight with the suspects at one point," said SDPD Lt. Jake Resch.

Police said at least one suspect fired multiple bullets, and one 34-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened right across the street from Gage Elementary School. NBC 7 spoke to one neighbor who heard the gunshots.

"About five, four to five shots," said Vicki, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened. She was taking her dog out in her backyard when she heard not only the gunshots, but yelling.

"It sounded like a female hollering for another — hollering for somebody — 'Come on, come on, we got to go!'" said Vicki.

SDPD said the would-be burglars managed to escape, and left empty-handed. At this point police have not confirmed whether they are searching for a suspect(s). NBC 7 reached out to SDPD, we will update this story when we receive any new details.