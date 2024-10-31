Hollywood sign D glows blue in honor of Dodgers' 8th World Series title

It was D-lightful night for Dodgers fans.

In honor of the team's dramatic Game 5 comeback to clinch the World Series, the D in the Hollywood sign was lit up in blue following the game in New York. The blue D high above Los Angeles could be seen through the darkness on a night of celebrations across the city.

In downtown LA, blue lights illuminated Los Angeles City Hall in recognition of the Dodgers' eighth World Series titles.

Several celebrations spilled into the street, some turning unruly in downtown LA and Echo Park.

The team returned aboard a flight to LAX early Thursday. Players and coaches will be part of a victory parade and Dodger Stadium celebration scheduled for Friday.

The Game 5 victory touched off celebrations in sport bars and elsewhere in a scene that was much different than the Dodgers' last World Series win in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This time, fans also are looking forward to a parade, something that was missing after the 2020 title.

The World Series title is the team's first in a full season in 36 years and the icing on top of a season full of promise with the addition of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to an already potent lineup alongside fellow MVPs Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The 2020 season was shortened by the pandemic and played under several major MLB changes, including neutral-site bubbles and other safety precautions.

The triumph capped a series of Dodgers domination. briefly interrupted with a Game 4 offensive outburst by the Yankees. After Freeman's dramatic extra-inning walk-off home run in the series' opening game and strong pitching performances from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler in games 2 and 3, history was on LA's side entering Game 4, but the Yankees rallied for an 11-4 win.

An inning of Yankees miscues doomed New York's bid for an historic comeback in Game 5.