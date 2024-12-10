Gussied-up gondolas take a Christmassy spin around the Coronado Cays

What to Know Holiday Gondolas

The Gondola Company

$129 (and up) for two guests

The 50-minute ride cruises the Coronado Cays; your gondola will include holiday decorations

Corkage is "complimentary" if you bring your own wine; guest may also arrive with egg nog, hot chocolate, or their favorite warm beverage; gingerbread cookies are available for purchase

Through Dec. 23

AQUATIC ENVY? It can be real around the holidays, thanks to the fact that so many merry events move onto the water. These includes happenings like the ho-ho-ho Santa Paddles, and Surfin' Santa, and all of the lighted boat parades. But if you're seeking a more serene expression of a splashy California yuletide, an outing that is more about snuggling up with a hip-close companion, then you will want to point your candy cane in the direction of the Coronado Cays, where The Gondola Company is currently making waves. Well, strike that: Making waves in the most whimsical sense, thanks to the company's Holiday Cruises, which are out and floating about through Christmas Eve Eve 2024, or Dec. 23, if you prefer.

THE HOLIDAY GONDOLAS... are decorated for the season — look for colorful swags and boughs to festoon the Venetian-inspired vessels — and "cozy holiday blankets" are available to buy, though you may elect to go with the "traditional Venetian blankets" to stay toasty for the duration of the cruise. Showing with your own vino is a-ok and the corkage is on the house, or, perhaps, "on the gondola" might be more apt. Guests are also invited to show with their own warm or seasonal sips, from nog to cocoa. The starting price is $129, a fee that is good for two people. Your gondola is not dressed for a lighted boat parade, do note, but rather with the subtle flair of Buon Natale. For prices, times, and ways to book this whimsical and watery outing, dip your oar into this site now.